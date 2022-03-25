A onetime St. Cloud Tech High School student has been spared prison during sentencing for sexually assaulting three teenage girls in early 2018.

Deshun T. Nathan, 22, of Sauk Rapids, was sentenced Thursday to five years' probation after having pleaded guilty in Stearns County District Court in connection with the assaults that occurred in March and April of 2018.

Judge Sarah Hennesy's sentence orders Nathan to complete sex offender treatment programming, refrain from using sexually explicit material and be registered as a predatory offender for life. Any probation violations could subject Nathan to a prison sentence.

Nathan connected with each 15-year-old girl through Snapchat and acknowledged the sexual conduct with all three, the criminal complaints disclosed. Two of the assaults occurred at the school, where Nathan was a student at the time.