Senate confirms Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Provinzino to be next Minnesota federal judge

Minnesota officially has a new federal judge after the U.S. Senate on Thursday approved President Joe Biden’s nomination of Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Margarete Provinzino with a bipartisan vote less than two months before Election Day.
Biden picked Provinzino in June to replace Wilhemina Wright, who herself was once on the shortlist for the U.S. Supreme Court before retiring at the beginning of this year. Provinzino’s selection came from a list of candidates sent by Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith that was gathered by a judicial selection committee chaired by former Minnesota Appeals Court Judge Lucinda Jesson.
Provinzino earned a 54-41 floor vote Thursday. In a statement, Chief U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz, who will swear in Provinzino at a date to be announced, called her a “welcome addition to our Court.”
“She has been appearing before our judges for almost 15 years, and she has skillfully handled some of the most difficult cases prosecuted in our District,” Schiltz said. “She is exceptionally smart, she is an elegant writer, she is always well prepared, and she treats everyone she encounters with kindness. These traits will serve her well in her new role.”
The Senate confirmed Provinzino less than two months before an election that could’ve thrown her nomination into uncertainty depending on the outcome of the presidential contest. Klobuchar pointed out Thursday that Provinzino’s bipartisan support and backers that included law enforcement helped her advance more quickly than the more than a dozen other nominees still pending a full vote.
“It isn’t easy getting someone confirmed before the election,” Klobuchar said in an interview after Thursday’s vote. “So just because there’s a bunch of them that are held up right now, I wanted to make sure that we put forward someone who was a stellar nominee.”
In a statement congratulating Provinzino on Thursday, Smith added that her “decades of experience advancing justice and protecting the rule of law will make her an exceptionally well-qualified” judge.
Klobuchar has emphasized Provinzino’s St. Cloud roots and that she has spent her entire legal career in Minnesota. Provinzino has worked as a federal prosecutor in Minnesota since 2010. She was part of the prosecution team that won a 2023 child sex trafficking conviction of GOP operative Anton Lazzaro and also prosected a Thai-based international sex trafficking conspiracy that victimized hundreds of women. For the latter prosecution, Provinzino received the Attorney General’s David Margolis Award for Exceptional Service, the top award given by the Justice Department to its employees.
“I am so proud that, after a long and distinguished career as a prosecutor, Laura Provinzino will now serve our community as a federal judge,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger said in a statement Thursday. “We are fortunate that she will continue to serve the cause of justice in this new and critical role.”
Provinzino, 48, was also one of three prosecutors who secured a guilty verdict last year in the teen sex trafficking trial of Lazzaro, a businessman and former Republican activist who was later sentenced to 21 years in prison on charges involving five 15- to 16-year-old girls he paid to have sex with him.
Provinzino served as a law clerk for Eighth Circuit Judge Diana Murphy from 2003 to 2004 and worked as an associate at Robins Kaplan before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota. Her education includes a J.D. from Yale Law School, a Rhodes Scholarship to attend Oxford University and a B.A. with honors from Lewis and Clark College.
