U.S. Sen. Tina Smith tested negative for COVID Monday after learning that a person at a Democratic campaign event earlier this month tested positive.

Smith, a Democrat, tweeted Sunday night that she would self-quarantine until getting the test results. She tweeted her negative test results on Monday morning and said she would be headed back to Washington, with the Senate in session this week.

She noted that the campaign event was outdoors, that masks were required and that she was never in close contact with the person who tested positive. The event was on Oct. 10, her campaign said, and the person in question got positive test results on Sunday.

Smith's Republican opponent, former Rep. Jason Lewis, has quarantined himself several times in recent weeks after exposure to individuals who later tested positive. He also revealed he's had several negative test results.

Smith was appointed to the Senate in 2018 by Gov. Mark Dayton, won a special election later that year, and is now running for a full six-year term. Lewis is a former one-term congressman making his first statewide run.