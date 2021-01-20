WASHINGTON — Sen. Amy Klobuchar called Wednesday's presidential inauguration "the culmination of 244 years of democracy" as she opened the festivities around the swearing-in of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Have we become too jaded, too accustomed to the ritual of the passing of the torch of democracy to truly appreciate what a blessing and privilege it is to witness this moment?" Klobuchar said, minutes before the mantle of U.S. leadership passed to Biden and Harris.

As the lead Democrat on the Senate committee charged with planning the inaugural festivities, Klobuchar was front and center throughout the program. She introduced the two Supreme Court justices, Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Chief Justice John Roberts, who respectively swore in Harris and Biden.

"What you are about to be part of, America, is a historic moment. A first," Klobuchar said as she introduced Sotomayor, noting that Harris becomes the first woman, and the first person with both African-American and Asian-American roots to take the country's second-highest political office.

Klobuchar also made the most of introducing Biden before his own inaugural address: "It is my great privilege and high honor to be the first person to officially introduce the 46th president of the United States, Joseph R. Biden, Jr."

The day dawned in Washington with a massive security force in place, as political leaders witnessed the tensest transfer of power in modern history.

Other members of Minnesota's congressional delegation hailed the transfer of power in the hours after former President Donald Trump departed Washington for Florida on Air Force One.

"These new leaders will not only swear an oath to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution, they will work to make our country and our democracy stronger," Democratic Rep. Betty McCollum said in a prepared statement.

McCollum opted to watch the proceedings from her home in St. Paul, but most of the rest of the Minnesota delegation — Democrats and Republicans alike — were planning to be in attendance. In addition to Klobuchar, that included Sen. Tina Smith, and Reps. Angie Craig, Dean Phillips, Ilhan Omar, Tom Emmer, Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber.

"Today, I attended the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States and am hopeful that we will find the common ground needed to strengthen the future of our nation," Emmer tweeted, accompanied by a photo of himself in front of the inaugural stage.

Stauber also tweeted a picture of himself at the festivities along with his invited guest: Jason George, the business manager of Minnesota's International Union of Operating Enginees Local 49.

Coming two weeks after the violent assault on the Capitol building by enraged Trump supporters trying to stop the certification of Biden's win, the inaugural festivities were accompanied by unprecedented security measures.

The riot control force began to muster around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Hundreds of National Guard members carrying big, clear protective shields and helmets climbed out of buses parked outside a security perimeter roughly 400 yards from a stage where Biden would take the presidential oath of office 15 hours later.

The brightly lit stage, festively adorned with American flags, stood in contrast to the grim gathering of troops on a darkened side street nearby. The juxtaposition told the story of the nation's 59th presidential inauguration. The deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a mob incited by Biden's defeated opponent, Republican Donald Trump, guaranteed one thing. An atmosphere of war would suck much of the joy from a traditionally happy event that was already subdued by the huge death toll of COVID-19.

A forbidding fortress bounded by razor wire-topped metal fencing, concrete barriers and a small army of firepower stood ready to repel another attack. National Guard men and women backlit by harsh security lights or stationed in the shadows of darkened congressional office buildings cast an eerie pall over the upcoming ceremony.

A young Guardsman stopped to chat about being called up. Like 20,000 others, he was called by his commander to defend the nation on short notice. Like 20,000 others, he did just that.

But the intense law enforcement and military presence could not completely ease the angst of people who felt ambushed by fellow Americans.

A string of pops from what sounded like a small inaugural fireworks celebration instead left people nervous and unsure.

"Was that gunfire?" wondered a woman walking three blocks from the Capitol.

Before the Capitol attack, no one thought of the government as vulnerable, said Patricia Huffman, a 14-year resident of the District of Columbia.

On Tuesday night, Huffman, a 51-year-old college teacher, rode her bike around the security perimeter thanking as many law enforcement and military personnel as she encountered.

"I wanted to thank them because they are protecting the city," she said.

Jim Spencer • 202-662-7432