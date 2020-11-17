MANKATO, Minn. — The driver of a semi has died after his rig left a highway and crashed into a hotel in Mankato.

Larry Tiede, 64, of Waseca, was eastbound Monday afternoon when the semi veered off on Highway 14, crossed a road and smashed into some pillars at River Hills Hotel, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

No one at the hotel was injured.

The patrol says Tiede was not wearing a seat belt.