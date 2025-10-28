Self-described anarchist from St. Paul accused of posting on TikTok a bounty on Pam Bondi’s life

A self-described anarchist from St. Paul is accused of posting on TikTok a bounty on the life of U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.
Tyler M. Avalos, 29, was charged in U.S. District Court in St. Paul with making an interstate transmission of threat with the intent to injure in connection with the posting that includes an offer of $45,000 “dead or alive” with “(preferably dead).”
The “Wanted: Pam Bondi” posting also includes a photo of her with a sniper’s red dot on her forehead and a hint from Avalos about what inspired the threat: “when they don’t serve us then what?”
Avalos appeared in court on Oct. 22 and was released on a personal recognizance bond. Judge Elizabeth Wright ordered him to wear a GPS monitoring device and stay away from computers and the internet unless he’s granted permission from probation officials.
A follow-up hearing has yet to be scheduled. The Minnesota Star Tribune reached out Tuesday to Avalos’ attorney for a response to the allegations.
According to the complaint:
On Oct. 9, a TikTok user from Detroit alerted the FBI about the threatening posting and traced it to Avalos.
Avalos’ TikTok profile page includes an anarchist FAQ book and the spelling of “wacko” with an anarchist symbol for the second letter. It also includes the words “Make John Brown Proud,” who in 1859 attempted to incite an armed rebellion among enslaved Blacks by raiding a federal armory.