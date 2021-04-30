Congratulations Class of 2021 on making it through a most exceptional final year of high school!

On June 6, the Star Tribune's Inspired section will salute you and all that you have accomplished with a special high school graduation issue. But we know that you couldn't possibly have navigated this pandemic year without some help.

In a paragraph or two, tell us who was instrumental in making sure you made it to the finish line. This special person could be a parent, grandparent, sibling or neighbor, a teacher, coach, school social worker or lunch lady, to name a few.

We'll pick about six students and their special person to feature with heartwarming stories and photographs. E-mail your nominations to: inspired@startribune.com. Please put MY GRADUATION HERO in the subject line.