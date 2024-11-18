The holidays are coming and, unless the weather is like last year, so is the ice and snow. That combination dramatically raises the risk of what’s called “struck-by” crashes.
See flashing lights? Week-long campaign urges drivers to slow down and move over at crash scenes
Also, the Northstar commuter rail line turns 15 with a celebration from 6 to 9 a.m. Wednesday at Target Field Station in Minneapolis.
Thousands of times a year, Traffic Incident Management (TIM) responders rush to crash scenes to render aid to victims, push disabled vehicles out of the way, clear away debris, direct traffic, open the road as quickly as possible and do anything else to keep those involved safe.
All too often, police, firefighters, paramedics, tow truck drivers, and public works employees at the scene are struck by passing motorists going too fast for conditions or not paying attention.
Since 1997, 16 TIM responders in Minnesota have been killed in such crashes. Nationwide, 32 deaths have occurred so far this year, according to Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths, a statewide initiative that aims to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and deaths.
That is the reason for this week’s Crash Responder Safety Week, which carries the theme “Responders Ahead, Reduce Your Speed as You Proceed.”
Mike Hanson, director of the state’s Office of Traffic Safety, says the bottom line of the campaign is to prompt drivers to observe the state’s Move Over Law, which requires them to move one full lane over from stopped emergency vehicles with flashing lights or slow way down when passing if unable to do so.
“First responders are public servants and put their lives on the line every single time they respond to an incident,” Hanson said. “The least we can do is drive in a safe and appropriate manner and be prepared by paying attention. If they are not able to respond, if you have an incident, who will come take care of you?”
This week, as part of a national campaign, safety messages will appear in news stories, on social media platforms and digital message boards along highways and freeways to remind drivers to employ safe driving practices, Hanson said.
With the arrival of winter, “we will be challenged,” Hanson said. “Give responders the room to do what they need to do.”
Happy anniversary to the Northstar
The Northstar commuter rail line’s inaugural run took place on Nov. 16, 2009, and since then riders have taken nearly 8 million trips on the train that runs between downtown Minneapolis and Big Lake.
On Wednesday Lesley Kandaras, Metro Transit general manager, and agency staff will celebrate the 15th anniversary by greeting riders from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Target Field Station.
“Over the last 15 years, Northstar has offered riders a reliable and convenient alternative to driving,” Kandaras said. “We thank everyone who’s ridden with us over the years and welcome people who’ve never ridden or haven’t ridden in a while to get on board and see what Northstar has to offer.”
The 41-mile line has had its ups and downs over the years, but ridership this year is on the upswing, said spokesman Drew Kerr. Through September, riders have taken 99,000 trips, which marks a 50% increase over the first nine months of 2023. Trains serving Twins and Vikings games also have returned after being cut during the COVID-19 pandemic due to low daily ridership and a funding spat with Anoka County.
Game-day service was restored and costs were covered with the help of a 0.75% metro-wide transportation sales tax, which kicked in on Oct. 1, 2023.
Northstar runs three morning inbound trips and three afternoon outbound trips each weekday, plus one reverse commute trip each weekday morning and afternoon. Stops include Fridley, Coon Rapids, Anoka, Ramsey, Elk River and Big Lake.
The wreck is near 7th Avenue. Drivers are being diverted off the freeway and over to 5th Avenue for re-entry.