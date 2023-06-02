

Un-Clear value

With Clear, customers pay $189 a year to breeze to the front of the airport security line, using the company's eye-scan or fingerprint technology to avoid backups. But lately Clear's lines have been backing up themselves, and annoyed travelers have taken to social media to complain. "Hard to justify the $$ when the line is really long," Andrea Yoch said in a recent tweet about her slog through Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Yoch, president of the Minnesota Aurora women's soccer team, said she noticed longer waits at Clear during the past six months, adding that normal TSA lanes have often been faster. Her experience was echoed by more than 100 people who have posted complaints about Clear on Twitter since mid-April. They cited backups at major hubs such as Atlanta, New York LaGuardia and San Francisco.

Bloomberg News

Kid-friendly lodge

No need to leave Fido behind when you travel to the Lodge at Devil's Thumb Ranch in Tabernash, Colo., a Rocky Mountain getaway 75 miles from Denver. Here, the lodge folks encourage kids to use their "outside voices" because that's where they will want to spend their time. Whether the junior set is exploring on foot, horseback, wagon or mountain bike, there is plenty of country to cover on this 5,000-acre ranch where rustic charm meets luxurious comfort. Grownups may opt for spa or fly rod time while kids get to know other youngsters in the Cowpoke Camp. The junior set will be engaged with active games, mountaineering and orienteering as well as learning about Native American culture (devilsthumbranch.com).

FamilyTravel.com

Don't 'help' the bison

Yellowstone National Park staff euthanized a newborn bison calf after a park visitor tried to help the struggling animal near a riverbank but caused the herd to reject it, officials said. "Approaching wild animals can drastically affect their well-being and, in this case, their survival," the National Park Service said. The calf became separated from its mother when the herd crossed the Lamar River. A park visitor "intentionally disturbed the calf" by pushing it from the river and onto the roadway, the Park Service said. Visitors later observed the calf walk up to and follow cars and people. "Interference by people can cause wildlife to reject their offspring," the Park Service said. "Park rangers tried repeatedly to reunite the calf with the herd. These efforts failed."

Los Angeles Times