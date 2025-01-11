Minneapolis

Security guard injured in shooting during confrontation at Aldi store in south Minneapolis

No arrests had been announced as of Saturday morning, police said.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 11, 2025 at 4:44PM
FILE - The Aldi store on E. Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis on June 9, 2020. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A security guard at an Aldi grocery store in south Minneapolis tried to use mace Friday night while confronting a man, who then shot him, authorities said.

The guard was treated at HCMC for noncritical injuries, Minneapolis police Sgt. Garrett Parten said. No arrests had been announced as of Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just past 8 p.m. inside the Aldi store at 1311 E. Franklin Av. in the Ventura Village neighborhood. It’s unclear how the confrontation began, Parten said, but the guard attempted to use mace before the suspect fired “several” shots and fled on foot.

about the writer

about the writer

Kyeland Jackson

St. Paul police reporter

Kyeland Jackson is the St. Paul public safety reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Minneapolis

See More

Twin Cities

‘Seek dope’: Goose the dog is on the hunt for contraband at Hennepin County jail

card image

The Hennepin County jail’s first drug-sniffing dog has been on the hunt for contraband for about a year, amid increasing inmate drug use.

Minneapolis

Security guard injured in shooting during confrontation at Aldi store in south Minneapolis

card image

Politics

Brooks: Small change in law makes big difference for Minnesotans with cancer

Staff headshot
Jennifer Brooks
card image