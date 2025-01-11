A security guard at an Aldi grocery store in south Minneapolis tried to use mace Friday night while confronting a man, who then shot him, authorities said.
Security guard injured in shooting during confrontation at Aldi store in south Minneapolis
No arrests had been announced as of Saturday morning, police said.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 11, 2025 at 4:44PM
The guard was treated at HCMC for noncritical injuries, Minneapolis police Sgt. Garrett Parten said. No arrests had been announced as of Saturday morning.
The shooting happened just past 8 p.m. inside the Aldi store at 1311 E. Franklin Av. in the Ventura Village neighborhood. It’s unclear how the confrontation began, Parten said, but the guard attempted to use mace before the suspect fired “several” shots and fled on foot.
The Hennepin County jail’s first drug-sniffing dog has been on the hunt for contraband for about a year, amid increasing inmate drug use.