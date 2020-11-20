A second man faces federal arson charges for allegedly trying to set fires at the Target headquarters building in downtown Minneapolis during August unrest.

Leroy Lemonte Perry Williams, 34, made his first court appearance Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer in St. Paul.

The incident occurred during a night of civil unrest on Aug. 26 following a homicide suspect’s suicide and the spread of a false rumor that the man had been shot by police.

At 11:06 p.m., Target Headquarters and city surveillance video showed Williams setting a cardboard box on fire and placing it inside Target Headquarters through a shattered glass door. Williams made several more attempts to reignite the cardboard box.

At 11:10 p.m., Williams was seen making more attempts to start a fire in the building vestibule.

Another man, Shador Tommie Cortez Jackson, was charged in September with arson at the same building that night in August.