The second of three young men wanted in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old this week in Plymouth has been arrested and awaits charges, police said Friday.

Augustus M. Sirleaf Jr., 19, of Plymouth, turned himself in at police headquarters Thursday evening, the same day that police had publicized his name and distributed his photograph identifying him as a murder suspect,

Hans Madave

Police continued to look Friday for Hans Madave, 19, of New Hope, also wanted in connection with the killing Monday of Yaseen T. Johnson, 17, of Albertville, in the 9700 block of N. 37th Place.

An 18-year-old man implicated in the killing was arrested Wednesday in Golden Valley without incident, authorities said.

During a news conference Thursday, Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden said "it's heartbreaking" that four families are dealing with the aftermath of the shooting.

"A local family has lost a loved one. Yaseen's death is tragic. He had his whole life ahead of him," the chief said.

Johnson was shot just before 6 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Officers who were nearby arrived and found Johnson sitting in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police don't believe the shooting was random, but detectives were unsure whether the suspects knew each other. None apparently lived at the apartment complex where the shooting happened, Fadden said. Police were still looking for the gun used to killed Johnson.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Madave, or has any information about the case, was asked to call the Plymouth police tip line at 763-509-5177.