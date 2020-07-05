Authorities believe they have found a man who fell from a pontoon after dark in western Minnesota late Friday.

The man went into the water on the north end of Lake Carlos about 11 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

People on the scene about 10 miles north of Alexandria said they “could see splashing briefly before losing sight of him,” a Sheriff’s Office statement read.

Search personnel from various agencies spent Saturday in the water and along the shoreline near Lake Carlos State Park looking for the man, whose identity has yet to be released.

Late Sunday morning, a man’s body was recovered by dive team personnel in that same part of the lake.

“The subject matched the description of the reported missing person,” a follow-up statement from the Sheriff’s Office read.

Positive identification will be made by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.