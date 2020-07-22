A water search was underway Tuesday evening at Hidden Falls Regional Park for a possible drowning victim, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

A man at the scene who declined to give his name said the search was looking for a young boy.

Map: Hidden Falls Regional Park

A call for help came in about 7:40 p.m. with multiple witnesses reporting a missing person in the water, said Roy Magnuson, the sheriff’s spokesperson.

Authorities with the Ramsey County Water Patrol, the Hennepin County Water Patrol, and the St. Paul Fire Department were searching with boats and from shore as of 9:30 p.m., said Magnuson.

The park sits on the St. Paul side of the Mississippi River in the Highland Park neighborhood. The park has a sandy beach but no lifeguards, and young swimmers are advised to wear life jackets due to strong undercurrents.