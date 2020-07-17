A search was underway late Thursday for a man who jumped into Lake Minnetonka’s Lower Lake to aid a struggling swimmer, then himself disappeared beneath the waves.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Water Patrol was called to the area about 6:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
A woman who was among nine adults on board a pontoon boat jumped into the water and began to struggle. Two women and a man jumped in to try to help her. The three women made it back to the pontoon boat, but the man disappeared, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The area was being searched late Thursday with sonar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Search underway for man missing in Lake Minnetonka
A search was underway late Thursday for a man who jumped into Lake Minnetonka’s Lower Lake to aid a struggling swimmer, then himself disappeared beneath…
Coronavirus
Virus devastates Hmong, Somali and Latino malls in Twin Cities
The state Department of Employment and Economic Development is sorting through applications for $2.5 million in grants for operators of cultural malls, much of which could go toward forgiving rent for tenants.
Duluth
Duluth firefighter charged with attacking woman on trail placed on paid leave
The department is conducting its own investigation.
East Metro
East metro cities struggle to manage homelessness amid pandemic
Maplewood leaders provided facilities, but conditions deteriorated.
West Metro
100 push Minnetonka schools to take stand against racism
The district is "sweeping racial issues under the rug," one student said.