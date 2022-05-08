A 19-year-old University of Minnesota student has not been seen since Sunday morning and is the subject of a law enforcement search, according to authorities.

Austin Ray Retterath was last known to be in the area of East River Road and E. Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis, according to a public alert issued by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

He is described as white, about 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, with blond hair. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, dark shorts and white shoes, the BCA said.

"The University of Minnesota police are currently searching for him and are concerned for his safety," the BCA alert read.

Law enforcement has yet to specify a time when Retterath was last seen or whether he was with other people.

Anyone with information about Retterath's whereabouts is urged to contact campus police at 612-624-2677.

Retterath's Instagram account lists him as being in the U's Class of 2025. In the fall of 2021, he was among the students who made the dean's list in the College of Science and Engineering.