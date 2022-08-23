Law enforcement is seeking the public's help in locating a man suspected of robbing a bank in Wright County.
The holdup occurred about 1:45 p.m. Monday at the American Heritage Bank just north of Interstate 94 in Clearwater, roughly 10 miles southeast of St. Cloud, the Sheriff's Office said.
The man, dressed all in black and wearing a protective health mask, implied that he had a weapon and was given an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies called to the scene arrived after the man had fled in a car, the Sheriff's Office added.
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call the Sheriff's Office tip line at 763-682-7733.
