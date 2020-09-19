Rescue personnel searching a New Brighton lake for a missing kayaker suspended their search after dark Saturday, saying it will resume Sunday morning.

Map: Kayaker missing on Long Lake in New Brighton Map: Kayaker missing on Long Lake in New Brighton

Police, firefighters and state Department of Natural Resources personnel searched the east side of Long Lake, north of its public swimming beach, for a kayaker reported to have disappeared after falling into the water Saturday afternoon, according to the New Brighton Office of Public Safety. A State Patrol helicopter was also used in the search.

The kayaker was not wearing a life jacket, authorities said. During the search, they asked that people avoid the beach and public boat launch area and that boaters also steer clear.

According to police scanner traffic, a caller to 911 said his 48-year-old wife had fallen out of her kayak. The caller was using a paddleboard near her, according to the audio.