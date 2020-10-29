Noon Sunday at Lambeau Field (Ch. 9, 100.3-FM, 1130-AM)

ABOUT THE PACKERS

• The Packers (5-1) rebounded from the blowout loss to Tampa Bay with a decisive 35-20 win in Houston, where quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes for the third time this season.

• Green Bay’s offense put up 35 points against the Texans without running back Aaron Jones (calf) and left tackle David Bakhtiari (chest). Running back Jamaal Williams had 114 yards from scrimmage in Jones’ place, and Billy Turner, the Mounds View graduate, moved to left tackle. Jones remained sidelined for the Packers on Wednesday.

• Packers edge rusher Za’Darius Smith is tied for third among NFL defenders with six sacks, continuing stellar play since Green Bay signed the ex-Ravens free agent in 2019. Smith has 19.5 sacks in 22 regular-season games for the Packers, including 4.5 sacks in three matchups against the Vikings.

• Former Gophers linebacker Kamal Martin had a strong NFL debut for Green Bay, returning from a knee injury to record six tackles in 29 snaps against Houston. Martin was a fifth-round pick (175th overall) by the Packers this spring.

Player Spotlight | WR Davante Adams

• Adams’ 13 catches for a career-high 196 yards and two touchdowns against the Texans was his second game this season with at least 13 grabs, 150 yards and two scores; the other was against the Vikings in Week 1. Adams is the NFL’s receiving leader by yards per game, averaging 112.3 yards in his four games played.

• The three-time Pro Bowler looks recovered from the hamstring strain that sidelined him for Weeks 3 and 4. Adams has at least 100 receiving yards in each of the past three games against the Vikings.

• Packers coach Matt LaFleur on how he expects the Vikings to guard Adams: “We’re just going to have to adapt and adjust. I’m sure they’re going to have something for him. He is a great player and we’re going to have to get everybody involved in the passing game. That’s going to be the challenge, to find other ways to either get him the ball or other guys the ball.”

• Vikings coach Mike Zimmer on the variety of Adams’ No. 1 role: “Sometimes he runs the jet sweeps, and sometimes, [like] last week against Houston, they throw a screen to him when he’s in the slot. So we’ll obviously know where he is.”

COACH SPEAK | Matt LaFleur

• LaFleur is in his second season as Packers coach with an 18-4 record (. 818) in the regular season and 1-1 in the playoffs. The former Rams and Titans offensive coordinator is overseeing the NFL’s second-ranked scoring offense through six games.

• Outside of the dud in Tampa Bay, Rodgers is thriving with a passer rating above 107 and no interceptions in the other five games. The Buccaneers defense is the only one to disrupt him, landing four sacks and two picks in Green Bay’s 38-10 loss this month.

• LaFleur on Rodgers in Year 2 of his system: “I definitely think there’s a comfort level to it. He’s done a great job of throwing on rhythm and anticipation. I think his balance within the pocket has been really good. I think when stuff isn’t there, he does a great job of making the off-schedule plays. That’s one thing he’s done for his entire career.”

• LaFleur on running back Aaron Jones’ health: “He’s obviously a huge part of this whole team and everything he brings on game day. We’ll be smart with him, but hoping to get him back sooner than later.”