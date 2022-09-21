ROCHESTER — Multiple schools in Minnesota went into lockdown Wednesday morning after a wave of false shooting reports hit districts.

It's unclear just how many districts were affected as of Wednesday afternoon, but the so-called 'swattings' were reported in Rochester, Mankato, Austin, St. Paul, St. Cloud and Cloquet.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it was tracking multiple false reports of school shootings across the state, where people have claimed there are active shooters or mass casualties in classrooms. No reported incident was real.

The BCA "is tracking these reports and keeping local law enforcement apprised of the situation," officials said in a statement.

Rochester police and Olmsted County deputies searched Lourdes High School shortly after someone reported a man with a rifle shooting people inside the building around 10 a.m. Rochester law enforcement confirmed no one was harmed inside the Catholic high school as most students were in convocation at the time police arrived.

Police say the call that put Lourdes into lockdown was from someone with an internet-based phone number and an out-of-state area code who appears not to have disguised their voice, though it's unclear whether a man or woman made the call.

"This is just a despicable act," Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said at a press conference shortly after the lockdown at Lourdes was lifted. "It just really makes me said to know that somebody would be willing to do this."

The hoax calls in Minnesota follow a raft of similar 'swatting' attempts across the U.S. over the past few weeks as students begin a new school year. Dozens of schools in at least 11 other states have dealt with false shooting hoaxes since Sept. 13, according to the National Association of School Resource Officers.

Swatting involves making a prank call to law enforcement in an attempt to bring a large police response to a particular address.

Several Lourdes students said the situation made them anxious as they didn't know what was happening at first, until they saw social media posts about the police presence at their school.

"It was very fortunate where we were at the time," Lourdes sophomore Jaylen Mwanza said. Mwanza and several other students said they were thankful for teachers who helped calm students during the lockdown.

Makena Nyokai has two children who attend Lourdes. She was at home sick when her sister called her crying, saying there was a shooter at the school. She went to Lourdes shortly before noon to take her kids home after the lockdown.

"I was very, very shaken," she said. "I had my sons texting me, telling me they were very, very scared and very distressed."

Mayo High School in Rochester went into lockdown shortly after Lourdes when a student reported someone sitting in the high school parking lot with a gun. That person was later confirmed to be a police officer who had stopped by Mayo on his way to Lourdes.

Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools cancelled outdoor activities, including recess, after hearing about the Lourdes lockdown.

"We just thought of safety precautions because we didn't know anything," Superintendent Mark Matuska said.

In Cloquet, about 20 minutes southwest of Duluth, someone called 911 and reported an active shooter at the high school shortly before 11 a.m., giving a room number as the site of the shooting.

Police responded immediately, said Cloquet schools Superintendent Mike Cary, and found the report false — the room number didn't exist at the school. Both the high school and adjoining middle school were put on lockdown for about 30 minutes while police swept both buildings. Parents were notified, and many have come to pick up their kids, Cary said.

"It's amazingly disruptive when this happens," he said, recalling a hoax bomb threat called in about the high school last spring.

About 40% of the school's population either goes home for the day or doesn't come the next day if the hoax occurs at night, he said.

"In my personal opinion, if we were serious about this, we would be looking legislatively … on how we can curtail people dialing in from unidentified phone numbers and calling in false claims," Cary said.

Staff writer Eder Campuzano contributed to this report.