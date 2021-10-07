Coronavirus infections linked to pre-K-12 schools have risen to record levels in the first month of classes, but Minnesota health and education leaders remain confident the state could weather the latest pandemic wave with more mask-wearing and testing and fewer building closures and quarantines.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,973 infections in pre-K-12 buildings in the week ending Sept. 25, and 2,525 in the week before that — the highest totals since the start of the pandemic 19 months ago. The state also reported 405 outbreaks in which five or more students or staff members were in the same school building while infectious over a two-week period. That is an increase from 232 the prior week.

Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday visited Carver Elementary School in Maplewood, which he believed had a model strategy in place to prevent coronavirus spread. The school, along with others in the North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale District 622, requires mask-wearing, installs portable air purifiers in classrooms and uses surveillance testing every two weeks of staff members along with rapid take-home testing for students with suspicious symptoms and members of their households.

Keeping schools open and children safe "are not mutually exclusive," Walz said. "They [both] can be done. We've learned a lot in the last 18 months."

While children are at lower risk of severe COVID-19, Walz said that coronavirus infections contributed to an "unacceptable" crowding of hospitals that left Minnesota with only two open pediatric intensive care unit beds at one point last week. State leaders also are concerned that children at lower risk can carry the virus to people at higher risk and increase Minnesota's toll beyond the current 732,001 coronavirus infections and 8,275 deaths.

The total includes 2,674 infections and 32 deaths reported on Thursday in Minnesota, which a month ago had one of the lowest infection rates in the country but now has one of the highest as other states emerge from severe COVID-19 waves fueled by a fast-spreading delta variant.

Inpatient cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota hospitals increased to 881 on Wednesday and included 221 patients needing intensive care.

Despite the surge in pre-K-12 infections, schools haven't been as quick to close buildings or switch to full or hybrid distance learning models. Edison High School in Minneapolis and Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary School in Chisholm returned to in-person classes this week following brief closures in response to viral activity. Quarantines of entire varsity sports teams that cancel seasons or games haven't been occurring as much, either.

Access to COVID-19 vaccine is one key reason, school officials said, even though immunization rates remain lowest in eligible school-age children.

"Athletes take that very seriously because they want to be able to continue to play," said Christine Tucci Osorio, superintendent of the 622 district. "When students are exposed, if they've already been vaccinated, they aren't out of the picture now because they're ... protected."

The first-dose vaccination rate among eligible Minnesotans 12 and older is 73.7% according to state data, which is lower than the rate reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention because it doesn't include doses provided at federal facilities. That rate declines to 59% among Minnesotans 16 to 17 and 54% among those 12 to 15 who are eligible for the Pfizer version of vaccine.

Walz said he expects eligibility to drop to age 5 by November. Pfizer on Thursday applied for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to provide vaccine to this younger age group based on clinical trial data. Walz commended schools such as Carver and predicted that broad use of COVID-19 testing will reduce quarantines and school closures.

"This building has done it," he said outside Carver. "Those kids are in there learning and they are about as safe as we can make them. In about three weeks, we can make them a lot safer when we're going to be able to get the vaccine to them."

Staff writer Glenn Howatt contributed to this report.

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744