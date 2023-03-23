DULUTH — A school bus filled with students failed to stop at an intersection on Hwy. 100 in northeastern Minnesota and collided with a pickup truck Thursday morning. The truck's driver was airlifted from the scene, and one child and the bus driver were treated for minor injuries, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Department.

The bus was on its way to Mesabi East High School and its 70-year-old driver missed the stop at the intersection of Palo Rd. 41 and Hwy. 100 in White Township, a community near Biwabik and Hoyt Lakes.

The other driver, a 53-year-old man, was headed north on Hwy. 100 and collided with the bus.

After it was hit, the bus crossed the intersection and hit trees. The incident is still under investigation.