Minneapolis

School bus crashes into playground, injuring two children

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police said impairment is not a suspected factor.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 19, 2025 at 11:19PM

Two children at a south Minneapolis playground were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening after a school bus crashed into them Monday afternoon.

Police said the bus was traveling on 60th Street West toward Nicollet Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. when it left the road and crashed into the playground, on the 5900 block of Nicollet Avenue. A total of two children were at the playground and two others were on the bus. The two children on the bus were not injured.

Police did not give ages for the injured children.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police said impairment is not a suspected factor. No citations have been issued.

about the writer

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

