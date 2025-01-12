A school bus carrying 14 students crashed with three cars early Sunday morning in Forest Lake.
School bus with children involved in multi-car crash in Forest Lake
A driver was hospitalized with minor injuries, authorities said.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 12, 2025 at 11:00PM
The driver of one of the cars wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Regions Hospital with minor injuries, Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Mike Lee said. A 16-year-old student on the bus also sustained minor injuries but wasn’t taken to a hospital.
The collision occurred just after 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 35 and West Broadway Street. The Forest Lake Police Department assisted the State Patrol and paramedics in responding. The investigation remains ongoing.
