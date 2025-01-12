School bus with children involved in multi-car crash in Forest Lake

Twin Cities Suburbs

By Eva Herscowitz

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 12, 2025 at 11:00PM

A school bus carrying 14 students crashed with three cars early Sunday morning in Forest Lake.

The driver of one of the cars wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Regions Hospital with minor injuries, Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Mike Lee said. A 16-year-old student on the bus also sustained minor injuries but wasn’t taken to a hospital.

The collision occurred just after 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 35 and West Broadway Street. The Forest Lake Police Department assisted the State Patrol and paramedics in responding. The investigation remains ongoing.

Eva Herscowitz

Reporter

Eva Herscowitz covers Dakota and Scott counties for the Star Tribune.

