Johnson High School senior Troy Cleaton was overjoyed this week when he was surprised at school with a $16,000 Wallin scholarship for college. The 18-year-old, who has been juggling living on his own and attending high school, is the first from his family to graduate from high school and the first to go to college.

Cleaton is one of more than 300 students from Minnesota schools who have received the generous grants this year from Wallin Education Partners, a St. Paul-based nonprofit that has provided the life-changing awards for over 30 years. The program should be applauded for the substantial impact it has made on increasing the pool of well-educated, productive citizens who, but for the grant, might not have been able to attend college.

The scholarships were founded in 1992 by the late former Medtronic CEO Win Wallin and his wife, Maxine. About 88% of recipients are students of color, 74% are first-generation college students and all demonstrated financial need. Students from 68 partner high schools in Minnesota are eligible to apply.

The worthy goals of the awards include ensuring college and career success for high-potential students from low-income backgrounds and, as a result, building more diverse, equitable and vibrant communities.

Studies show that the scholarships are delivering on those goals. Since the program's inception, about 6,000 students have been served with $65 million in scholarships. About 96% of the participants are employed or in graduate school, 85% are happy with their employment and about 30% were able to leave college with no debt. Studies of alumni show that for every dollar invested in the students, the social return on investment is about $7.80.

Wallin scholarships have an outstanding, proven track record for educating youth; they deserve continued support and donations.

One of the secrets of the program's success is that it offers more than just money. Participants also receive support from mentors who work with them throughout their college careers. Some of the supporters work for companies that support the scholarships and offer internships and later jobs to the students. They wrap support services around each student through collaboration with business, education, community and philanthropic partners.

"Each student motivates and inspires us. Our scholars are creating a more equitable Minnesota, one that we desire and that they deserve," said Wallin President and CEO Susan Basil King in a statement.

Cleaton, one of 361 scholars who received the award this year (the program's largest class ever), plans to attend Xavier University, an historically Black college in New Orleans.

Congratulations to all the Wallin winners, and to students who have received other scholarships to further their education this year. Know that your communities are proud of you and of all the contributions you'll make in the years ahead.