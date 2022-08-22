Scene before the fair: Minnesota boasts dozens of county fairs

The Steele County Free Fair in Owatonna is the last (and some may argue the best and biggest) county fair before the Great Minnesota Get-Together. It offers similar delights — a place for friends to hang out and budding romance to bloom; contests of wits, strength, speed and cuteness; and plenty of food. And where there's kids and animals, better keep a sharp eye out: 4-H blue ribbon winner Dot the goat delicately nibbled her blue ribbon while her handler Clement Resler basked in the glory of the moment.