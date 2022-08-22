Scene before the fair: Minnesota boasts dozens of county fairs

The Steele County Free Fair in Owatonna is the last (and some may argue the best and biggest) county fair before the Great Minnesota Get-Together. It offers similar delights — a place for friends to hang out and budding romance to bloom; contests of wits, strength, speed and cuteness; and plenty of food. And where there's kids and animals, better keep a sharp eye out: 4-H blue ribbon winner Dot the goat delicately nibbled her blue ribbon while her handler Clement Resler basked in the glory of the moment.
Dot the goat nibbled gently on Clement Resler’s blue ribbon at the junior champion show at the Steele County Free Fair.
Renée Jones Schneider, Star Tribune
Evelynn Jeno, 4, of Waterville, pulled her weight and then some in the kids’ tractor pull.
Renée Jones Schneider, Star Tribune
Mascots Steeley and Stella strolled through the Steele County Free Fair.
Renée Jones Schneider, Star Tribune
Melanie Andrist held up the tail of a cow as her sister Megan Gochnauer prepped the cow for showing.
Renée Jones Schneider, Star Tribune
Peter McDonnell, 13, is cheered on by his cousins as he did 12 pull-ups at the Marines booth.
Renée Jones Schneider, Star Tribune
Pigs snuggled up in the swine barn.
Renée Jones Schneider, Star Tribune
Her angel costume didn’t stop Alexandra McCrorey, 15, from breaking a board at the NTI martial arts booth.
Renée Jones Schneider, Star Tribune
Brooke Purrier, 19, competed in the barrel racing competition.
Renée Jones Schneider, Star Tribune
The swings fling fair-goers sky-high.
Renée Jones Schneider, Star Tribune
Bodie David, 4, of Faribault, was in his element testing out the antique tractors.
Renée Jones Schneider, Star Tribune
Abrianna Goette, 12, Lillian Sanchez, 13, Hailly Sanchez, 11, and Emma Mortenson, 11, took a break in a Tilt-A-Whirl booth.
Renée Jones Schneider, Star Tribune
Children in 4-H hung out on the tops of the goat pens between showings at the Steele County Free Fair.
Renée Jones Schneider, Star Tribune
Dark clouds hung over the rides but the fun didn’t stop.
Renée Jones Schneider, Star Tribune
Mallison Burk-Rummans and Amir Barnes, both of Mankato, hung out together at the fair.