Sports

Savannah Bananas’ baseball hijinks are coming to Target Field

The 2026 Banana Ball world tour will host three games in Minneapolis, the team’s first games in Minnesota.

By Tyler Church

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 10, 2025 at 8:47PM
The Savannah Bananas perform a kick line before their game against the Firefighters during their Banana Ball World Tour on Sept. 19 in Seattle. The Bananas are headed to Target Field in August. (Lindsey Wasson)

The 2026 Banana Ball World Tour will stop at Target Field for three games next summer, marking their first-ever stop in Minnesota.

The Bananas are the flagship team of the Banana Ball Championship League, a touring league founded in 2023 that aims to make the game of baseball as entertaining as possible through fast-paced rules and a focus on nonstop action.

The team is scheduled to play three games against the Loco Beach Coconuts Aug. 6 through Aug. 8.

Before founding the league, the Bananas were a part of the summer collegiate Coastal Plains League, entering play in the league in 2016 and winning several championships. The team began gaining notoriety in 2018 after testing its “Banana Ball” format during exhibition games, garnering many comparisons to basketball’s Harlem Globetrotters.

Today, the team has reached national acclaim, with some games being televised by sports media giants such as ESPN, TNT Sports and Bally Sports Live.

Since the league’s inception, the team says it has sold out all of its games. According to Front Office Sports, their 2023 World Tour saw a waiting list for tickets of over 1 million hopeful attendees. Since then, the team has continued to grow in popularity, gaining followers across platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

For the 2026 event, tickets are awarded through a lottery system, which is open now through Oct. 31.

A Meet Minneapolis spokesperson said the Bananas’ stop here was made possible in part by the Minneapolis Tourism Improvement District(MTID), a new entity that charges a fee on hotels to promote tourism in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Kurtt, public relations and communications director for the agency, said the group worked in tandem with the Twins organization to secure the event for the city.

“We know that sports are an important visitation driver and this, alongside the other events we have on the books for August, gives us plenty to look forward to next summer season,” Kurtt said.

According to the Twins and the city of Minneapolis, 2026 MyTwins members will get a chance at limited priority presale ticket opportunities, and Target Field annual suite holders and Champions Club members will get the opportunity to reserve their spot for gameday.

Katie Galioto of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

about the writer

about the writer

Tyler Church

Intern

Tyler Church is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Savannah Bananas’ baseball hijinks are coming to Target Field

card image
Lindsey Wasson

The 2026 Banana Ball world tour will host three games in Minneapolis, the team’s first games in Minnesota.

News & Politics

Minnesota school board members sign on to letter in support of transgender athletes

card image

Wild

Old reliables like Filip Gustavsson and Ryan Hartman spark Wild in opener

card image