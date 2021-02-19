SAUK RAPIDS – A 39-year-old Sauk Rapids woman is accused of selling about 15 grams of methamphetamine and 15 grams of heroin to confidential informants last year, according to criminal complaints filed in Stearns and Benton counties.

Sara Ann Brixx faces a first-degree drug charge and a second-degree controlled substance charge — both felonies — for the alleged sales, which took place between March and June, according to the complaints.

Brixx was arrested Jan. 7 after the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force raided her residence in the 1800 block of Eastern Star Loop in Sauk Rapids, where they found 8 grams of cocaine, 2 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and two handguns.

Also present at the residence were three other adults and two children, according a news release from the task force.

The Benton County criminal complaint states a confidential informant purchased methamphetamine from Brixx in a Sauk Rapids convenience store parking lot three times between March 25 and April 2.

A confidential informant purchased about 15 grams of heroin from Brixx at a Stearns County site on June 23.

Brixx was previously convicted of gross misdemeanors for wrongly obtaining assistance in Benton County in 2015 and 2019, for which she is on probation through July 2023.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 28.

Jenny Berg • 612-673-7299