GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Ryan Hartman, Wild: The center's second-period goal emerged as the game-winner.
2. Anze Kopitar, Kings: The Los Angeles captain had a goal and assist.
3. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goalie made 29 saves.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Assist for Kings goalie Jonathan Quick.
1 Successful coach's challenge by Los Angeles to overturn what would have been Brandon Duhaime's first NHL goal.
200 Career points for Kevin Fiala after his assist on the Wild's first goal.
