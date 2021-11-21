STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Frank Vatrano, Panthers: The winger scored twice and added an assist.
2. Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers: The goaltender made 35 saves, including a last-second stop on Kevin Fiala.
3. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger had a hand in two Wild goals, assisting on the first and scoring the second.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Shorthanded goal by the Panthers in the third period overturned due to being off-side, the Wild's second successful coach's challenge this season in three attempts.
6 Goals by the Wild in the final minute of regulation this season, tops in the NHL.
10 Wins by the Panthers in 10 home games, which is tied for the second-longest home win streak to start a season in NHL history.
