STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Marcus Foligno, Wild: The winger scored the game-winning goal with 38 seconds remaining in overtime.
2. Jordan Greenway, Wild: The winger set up two goals, including Foligno's overtime finish.
3. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger delivered the Wild's second game-tying goal in the third period.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Assists each for Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski, captain Jared Spurgeon and winger Mats Zuccarello.
5 Wild victories over the past six games.
13 Goals by the Wild at 6-on-5, which is tops in the NHL.
