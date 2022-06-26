IMPACT PLAYER: Chris Archer, Twins
The veteran righthander retired the final 12 hitters he faced in order for his second victory of 2022.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Consecutive Twins games in which one team was shut out, the first time since July 5-7, 2004.
250 Career victories for Rocco Baldelli, the eighth Twins manager to reach the milestone.
TARGET FIELD ONE-HITTERS
Chris Archer started the Twins' fourth one-hitter in Target Field history, pitching five innings. The others:
Anthony Swarzak, May 28, 2011, vs. L.A. Angels (8 IP)
Ervin Santana, May 15, 2017, vs. Chicago White Sox (9 IP)
J.A. Happ, April 23, 2021, vs. Pittsburgh (7⅓ IP)
