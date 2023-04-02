IMPACT PLAYER: Byron Buxton, Twins
A single, a double and some aggressive baserunning provided the game's only two runs.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Hits against the Twins bullpen in the first two games, over eight total innings.
3 Runs scored by Buxton in the first two games, of the Twins' four total scored.
2 RBI provided by Twins pinch hitters (Donovan Solano and Kyle Farmer) in two games; Twins pinch hitters had only 10 in all of 2022.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Newgarden holds off O'Ward for back-to-back wins at Texas
Josef Newgarden won at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday for the second consecutive year when a thrilling wheel-to-wheel battle with Pato O'Ward came to a sudden halt by a crash behind them.
Sports
Man United stumbles at Newcastle, top-4 EPL spot not assured
It wasn't long ago that Manchester United was being talked up, somewhat optimistically, as a potential outsider for the Premier League title.
Sports
Providence guard Breed suspended after gun charges
Providence suspended guard Alyn Breed after he was charged with pointing a gun at his girlfriend and other crimes over the weekend.
Sports
As Final Four closes, basketball on unpredictable ground
The transfer portal. Name, image and likeness deals. Sixth-year seniors. Conference realignment. The ever-shifting prospects of the one-and-done rule.
Sports
Blinken: Russia must immediately free 2 detained Americans
Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged his Russian counterpart, in a rare phone call between the diplomats since the Ukraine war, to immediately release a Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained last week as well as another imprisoned American, Paul Whelan, the State Department said Sunday.