IMPACT PLAYER: Byron Buxton, Twins

A single, a double and some aggressive baserunning provided the game's only two runs.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Hits against the Twins bullpen in the first two games, over eight total innings.

3 Runs scored by Buxton in the first two games, of the Twins' four total scored.

2 RBI provided by Twins pinch hitters (Donovan Solano and Kyle Farmer) in two games; Twins pinch hitters had only 10 in all of 2022.