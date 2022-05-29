IMPACT PLAYER
Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
First Twins opponent with a three-double game this year. The rookie drove in the Royals' first two runs.
BY THE NUMBERS
7 Extra-base hits among Witt's eight hits vs. the Twins this season.
18 Consecutive games reaching base by Carlos Correa, the second-longest streak of his career.
1 Out recorded after the fourth inning by Chris Archer in his nine starts this season.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Betts hits leadoff HR, sparks Dodgers over D-backs 3-2
Mookie Betts led off Saturday night's game with a homer. Dave Roberts — sarcastically — said he was disappointed there weren't many highlights that followed.
Twins
Saturday's Twins-Kansas City game recap
Royals rookie Bobby Witt Jr. became the first Twins opponent with three doubles in a game this season.
Sports
Chytil scores 2, Rangers beat Hurricanes 5-2 to force Game 7
Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round playoff series.
Twins
Saints fall to Indianapolis, ending three-game winning streak
Spencer Steer and Jake Cave hit home runs for the Saints in the loss.
Sports
Reds' Pham suspended 3 games for slapping Pederson
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham was suspended by Major League Baseball for three games Saturday after he slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson because of a dispute about their fantasy football league.