IMPACT PLAYER

Bobby Witt Jr., Royals

First Twins opponent with a three-double game this year. The rookie drove in the Royals' first two runs.

BY THE NUMBERS

7 Extra-base hits among Witt's eight hits vs. the Twins this season.

18 Consecutive games reaching base by Carlos Correa, the second-longest streak of his career.

1 Out recorded after the fourth inning by Chris Archer in his nine starts this season.