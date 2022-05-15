IMPACT PLAYER: Andres Gimenez, Cleveland
The second baseman drove in a run and scored himself in the 10th inning.
BY THE NUMBERS
28 Games Gio Urshela went between home runs, after hitting one on Opening Day and again Saturday.
0.00 Joe Smith's ERA in his 11⅔ innings with the Twins.
103.3 How fast in miles per hour Jhoan Duran threw in the ninth inning, breaking his own record of the fastest pitch by a Twin in the Statcast era.
ON DECK
Joe Ryan matches up against Triston McKenzie, who is 1-3 with a 5.95 ERA in his young career against the Twins.
