IMPACT PLAYER: Jose Miranda, Twins

Miranda came into the game on defense in the top of the ninth inning, but his moment came later at the plate. His line-drive single to left scored the winning run.

BY THE NUMBERS

2018 The most recent season a Twins rookie recorded a walkoff hit, from Willians Astudillo's two-run homer off Kansas City's Jason Hammel on Sept. 9.

30 Multihit games for Luis Arraez, best in the majors, after he hit two doubles Saturday.