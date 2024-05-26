SATURDAY

baseball

CLASS 4A

Section 6 • first round

• Edina 6, Mpls. Southwest 5

• Hopkins 4, Mpls. Washburn 2

• St. Louis Park 7, Armstrong 3

• Wayzata 9, Buffalo 1


CLASS 3A

Section 1 • first round

• Byron 3, Kasson-Mantorville 2

• Stewartville 4, Faribault 1

• Northfield 9, Red Wing 0

• Winona 3, Austin 0

Section 3 • first round

• Bloomington Kennedy 4, St. Paul Highland Park 2

• Holy Angels 1, Mpls. Roosevelt 0

• Simley 2, South St. Paul 1

• St. Thomas Academy 9, Richfield 2

CLASS 2A

Section 1

• Cannon Falls 4, Caledonia 2

• La Crescent-Hokah 3, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1

• Pine Island 9, Randolph 1

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 13, Rochester Lourdes 12

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • first round

• Hayfield 8, Goodhue 3

• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 7, Southland 4

• Lyle/Pacelli 7, Rushford-Peterson 4

• Rushford-Peterson 11, Mabel-Canton 9

• Spring Grove 8, Mabel-Canton 1

• Southland 10, Goodhue 3


Section 3

• Adrian/Ellsworth 5, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 1

• Dawson-Boyd 10, Lakeview 0

• Dawson-Boyd 11, Yellow Med. East 1

• Lac qui Parle Valley 4, Central Mn. Christian 0

• Lac qui Parle Valley 6, MACCRAY 3

• MACCRAY 3, Renville Co. West 2

• Minneota 8, Edgerton/SW Mn. Christian 0

• Murray Co. Central 3, Minneota 0

• Murray Co. Central 6, Wabasso 5

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 7, Adrian/Ellsworth 1

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 5, RRC/WWG 2

• Yellow Medicine East 10, Canby 0

SOFTball

CLASS 4A

Section 7

• Andover 3, Blaine 2

• Blaine 3, Cambridge-Isanti 2

• Coon Rapids 9, Anoka 7

• Coon Rapids 11, Duluth East 3

• Forest Lake 12, Anoka 1

• Forest Lake 7, Andover 5


CLASS 3A

Section 2

• Mankato East 6, Mankato West 2

• Mankato East 10, New Ulm 0

• Marshall 12, Mankato West 0

• New Ulm 1, Marshall 0


CLASS 2A

Section 1

• Caledonia 7, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 6

• Winona Cotter 5, Chatfield 2

Section 2

• Belle Plaine 9, Jordan 3

• Fairmont 5, Tri-City United 3

• Jordan 7, Fairmont 4

• Lake Crystal-WM 3, Belle Plaine 2

• Lake Crystal-WM 16, Le Sueur-Henderson 1

• LeSueur-Henderson 10, Maple River 5

• Maple River 3, New Richland-H-E-G 0

Section 3

• Dassel-Cokato 7, Jackson Co. Central 6

• Jackson Co. Central 15, Pipestone 1

• Luverne 2, Morris/Chokio-Alberta 1

• Morris/Chokio-Alberta 6, Windom 0

• Pipestone 8, Minnewaska 3

• Windom 3, Litchfield 0

Section 4

• Concordia Academy 11, Mounds Park Academy 5

• St. Agnes 8, Visitation 3

CLASS 1A

Section 2

• Cleveland 5, Madelia 3

• Martin Co. West 4, United So. Central 3

• New Ulm Cathedral 10, Martin Co. West 0

• New Ulm Cathedral 6, Springfield 5

• Sleepy Eye 8, RRC/WWG 2

• Springfield 8, Cleveland 5

• United So. Central 4, Sleepy Eye 1

Section 3

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 3, BOLD 2

• Edgerton/SWMC 10, Renville Co. West 0

• Lac qui Parle Valley10, Belgrade-Brooten-Belrosa 5

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 4, Lac qui Parle Valley 0

• Wabasso 7, Renville Co. West 2

• Wabasso 4, Yellow Medicine East 0

Section 4

• Braham 4, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 0

• Mayer Lutheran 4, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 2