SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Albany 21, Howard Lake-W-W 2

• Andover 49, Spring Lake Park 14

• Anoka 33, Coon Rapids 27

• Benilde-St. Marg. 27, SPA/MA/B 14

• Bloom. Jefferson 17, St. Louis Park 7

• Buffalo 21, Roseville 12

• Chaska 42, Northfield 0

• Columbia Hgts. 20, Academy Force 14

• Delano 52, Providence Academy 23

• Eden Prairie 39, Wayzata 7

• Gibbon-F-W 14, Mayer Lutheran 13

• Litchfield 14, Dassel-Cokato 13

• Maple Grove 55, Blaine 21

• Mpls. Southwest 20, Bloom. Kennedy 13

• Norwood YA 14, Lester Prairie 12

• Orono 47, Mound Westonka 28

• Park of C.G. 48, Hopkins 14

• Richfield 35, St. Paul Johnson 13

• Rogers 28, Monticello 14

• Sauk Rapids-Rice 30, Elk River 28

• Simley 35, South St. Paul 12

• St. Agnes 42, Concordia Academy 0

• St. Cloud Apollo 44, Spectrum 18

• St.P. Central 40, St.P. Hard./Humb. 27

• Totino-Grace 28, Holy Angels 14

• Waconia 35, Mankato East 7

• White Bear Lake 42, East Ridge 29

MINNESOTA

• Foley 48, Milaca 17

• HL-O/Fulda 53, Nicollet 14

• Martin Co. West 28, Wabasso 6

• Minneota 56, MACCRAY 0

• Montevideo 64, Sauk Centre 28

• Park Christian 56, Badger-G-MR 14

• Pine Island 42, Plainview-E-M 27

• Rocori 24, Willmar 0

• Yellow Med. East 43, Lakeview 16

SOCCER • BOYS

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• St. Paul Academy 2, Blake 1

LAKE

• Wayzata 1, St. Michael-Albertville 0

METRO WEST

• Orono 3, Chaska 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Breck 2, Rochester Lourdes 0

• Cristo Rey Jesuit 1, Hiawatha Coll. 1, tie

• Delano 3, Duluth Denfeld 1

• Duluth East 4, Anoka 2

• Eden Prairie 1, Holy Family 1, tie

• Edina 2, Shakopee 0

• Elk River 2, Buffalo 1

• Grand Rapids 1, Princeton 0

• Holy Angels 5, Minnehaha Academy 1

• Irondale 2, Tartan 1

• Minnetonka 6, Blaine 0

• Mounds Park Acad. 2, Legacy Chr. 1

• Mpls. Washburn 1, Champlin Park 0

• Park of C.G. 4, Hastings 1

• PI/Z-M 10, East Central Prairie 0

• Rogers 4, Monticello 0

• Roseville 5, St. Thomas Academy 2

• St. Croix Prep 3, St. Cloud Apollo 0

• St. Paul Washington 5, Nova Classical 1

• SW Christian 1, Waconia 1, tie

• Woodbury 2, Hill-Murray 0

SOCCER • GIRLS

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Blake 3, St. Paul Academy 2

LAKE

• Wayzata 6, St. Michael-Albertville 1

METRO WEST

• Chanhassen 4, New Prague 0

• Chaska 2, Orono 2, tie

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Osseo 2, Armstrong/Cooper 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Bloomington Kennedy 7, Park Center 0

• Breck 3, Rochester Lourdes 0

• Champlin Park 1, Eden Prairie 0

• Concordia Acad. 3, Heritage Christian 1

• Coon Rapids 4, Cambridge-Isanti 2

• Duluth Denfeld 2, Tartan 1

• Edina 7, Shakopee 0

• Forest Lake 2, North Branch 2

• Hastings 2, Park of C.G. 2

• Hill-Murray 2, Cretin-D.H. 1

• Holy Angels 2, Totino-Grace 0

• Jordan 7, Worthington 0

• Lakeville North 0, Stillwater 0, tie

• Legacy Chr. 4, Mounds Park Acad. 0

• Maple Grove 1, Woodbury 1, tie

• Mpls. Roosevelt 5, Hiawatha Coll. 0

• Mpls. Southwest 2, Mounds View 0

• North St. Paul 3, St. Paul Johnson 3, tie

• Providence Acad. 7, Holy Family 2

• Red Wing 3, Lake City 1

• Rockford 4, Fridley 1

• St. Anthony 4, Irondale 1

• St. Charles 3, Minnehaha Acad. 0

• St. Paul Central 3, Simley 1

• Tri-City United 2, Fairmont 1

VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Minnehaha Academy def. St. Paul Highland Park, 23-25, 25-21, 25-15, 27-25

• Mounds Park Academy def. St. Agnes, 22-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-6

MINNESOTA

• Marshall def. Brookings (S.D.), 25-12, 25-17, 25-15

• Moorhead def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-15, 25-17, 25-16

BARNESVILLE INVITE

• Barnesville def. Frazee, 25-16, 16-25, 15-12

• Barnesville def. New York Mills, 25-23, 25-15

• Barnesville def. Win-E-Mac, 25-10, 25-16

• Breckenridge def. Battle Lake, 25-16, 25-22

• Breckenridge def. Fertile-Beltrami, 25-20, 25-15

• Breckenridge def. Frazee, 25-20, 22-25, 15-6

• Breckenridge def. Menahga, 25-18, 25-17

• Fertile-Beltrami def. Barnesville, 25-10, 30-28

• Fertile-Beltrami def. Win-E-Mac, 25-12, 25-13

• Frazee def. Battle Lake, 25-18, 25-15

• Frazee def. Menahga, 25-18, 25-13

• Menahga def. Battle Lake, 25-12, 25-20

• New York Mills def. Fertile-Beltrami, 25-16, 23-25, 15-5

• New York Mills def. Menahga, 25-13, 23-25, 18-16

• New York Mills def. Win-E-Mac, 25-19, 25-5

BERTHA-HEWITT INVITE

• Bertha-Hewitt def. Hancock, 25-19, 25-22

• Bertha-Hewitt def. Swanville, 25-22, 25-15

• Blake def. Swanville, 25-19, 11-25, 15-10

• Hancock def. Swanville, 26-24, 11-25

• Hancock def. Upsala, 29-27, 29-27

• Murray County Central def. Bertha-Hewitt, 20-25, 25-13

• Murray County Central def. Hancock, 25-18, 25-22

• Murray County Central def. Pillager, 18-25, 25-22, 16-14

• Parkers Prairie def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-20, 25-23

• Parkers Prairie def. Blake, 25-13, 25-19

• Parkers Prairie def. Murray County Central, 25-23, 25-16

• Parkers Prairie def. Pillager, 25-9, 25-16

• Parkers Prairie def. Upsala, 26-24, 25-18

• Pillager def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-21, 25-21

• Pillager def. Blake, 27-25, 25-15

• Pillager def. Upsala, 25-23, 25-18

• Upsala def. Blake, 17-25, 25-19

CHANHASSEN INVITE

• Chanhassen def. Cretin-D.H., 25-18, 25-13

• Edina def. Forest Lake, 25-13, 16-25, 15-10

• Minnetonka def. Chanhassen, 25-19, 25-18

• Minnetonka def. Cretin-D.H., 25-12, 25-22

• Osseo def. Shakopee, 25-21, 23-25, 15-11

• Rochester Mayo def. Osseo, 25-15, 23-25, 18-16

• Rochester Mayo def. Shakopee, 25-12, 25-14

• Rosemount def. Edina, 25-12, 20-25, 15-11

• Rosemount def. Forest Lake, 26-28, 25-14, 15-13

CHISAGO LAKES INVITE

• Blaine def. International Falls, 25-23, 25-23

• Chisago Lakes def. International Falls, 21-25, 25-19, 15-4

• Holy Angels def. Blaine, 25-11, 25-12

• Holy Angels def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-12, 25-17

• Holy Angels def. Mahtomedi, 25-17, 25-9

• Holy Angels def. Pine City, 25-18, 25-9

• Int. Falls def. St.P. Johnson, 25-11, 25-18

• Mahtomedi def. Int. Falls, 25-23, 25-16

MORA TOURNAMENT

• Becker def. Mora, 25-18, 25-23

• Becker def. Braham, 25-14, 25-23

• Cloquet def. Becker, 25-16, 25-23

• Princeton def. Mora, 19-25, 25-20, 15-12

• Princeton def. Carlton/Wrenshall, 25-23, 25-15

• Princeton def. Mille Lacs, 27-25, 21-25, 15-8

NICOLLET TOURNAMENT

• Cedar Mountain def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-11, 25-19

• Cedar Mountain def. Mankato Loyola, 25-9, 25-18

• Cedar Mountain def. United South Central, 25-19, 25-16

• ML/GHEC/T def. Cedar Mountain, 25-22, 25-19

PARK OF C.G. TOURNEY

• Anoka def. Faribault, 25-20, 25-17

• Anoka def. Park of C.G., 25-21, 25-16

• Anoka def. Red Wing, 25-19, 27-25

• Anoka def. Two Rivers, 25-16, 25-20

• Coon Rapids def. South St. Paul, 25-23, 26-24

• Coon Rapids def. Cooper, 25-14, 25-11

• Faribault def. South St. Paul, 25-8, 25-27, 15-6

• Faribault def. Coon Rapids, 13-25, 25-19, 16-14

• Math & Science def. Cooper, 25-18, 25-23

• Park of C.G. def. Math & Science, 25-10, 25-8

• Park of C.G. def. Cooper, 25-10, 25-6

• Red Wing def. Faribault, 25-20, 20-25, 15-13

• South St. Paul def. Cooper, 25-18, 25-14

• Two Rivers def. Coon Rapids, 25-10, 25-18

• Visitation def. South St. Paul, 22-25, 25-16, 15-9

• Visitation def. Two Rivers, 16-25, 25-23, 15-7

ROCHESTER CENTURY INVITE

• Alden-Conger def. Tartan, 25-21, 22-25, 15-11

• Mankato West def. Tartan, 14-25, 25-20, 15-11

• Rochester Century def. Watertown-Mayer, 25-15, 25-16

• Rogers def. Alden-Conger, 25-23, 25-12

• Rogers def. Hayfield, 25-13, 25-20

• Rogers def. Mankato West, 25-18, 18-25, 15-12

• Rogers def. Sartell, 25-23, 25-21

• St. Peter def. Watertown-Mayer, 25-17, 25-22

• Tartan def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-9, 25-18

• Watertown-Mayer def. Dover-Eyota, 19-25, 25-15, 15-11

ST. LOUIS PARK INVITE

Pool play

• Irondale def. Mpls. Henry, 25-8, 25-14

• Irondale def. Mpls. South, 25-14, 25-19

• Jordan def. Fridley, 25-4, 25-23

• Jordan def. Irondale, 25-23, 25-22

• Jordan def. Mpls. Henry, 25-9, 25-9

• Mpls. South def. Fridley, 25-14, 25-20

• St. Louis Park def. Mpls. Henry, 25-4, 25-7

• St. Louis Park def. Mpls. South, 25-16, 25-13

• St. Louis Park def. Fridley, 25-11, 25-9

Fifth place

• Fridley def. Mpls. Henry, 25-14, 25-13

Third place

• Irondale def. Mpls. South, 25-9, 25-12

Championship

• St. Louis Park def. Jordan, 18-25, 25-12, 15-10

TRI-CITY UNITED TOURNEY

• Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Lester Prairie, 25-16, 25-8

• New Richland-H-E-G def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 26-24, 19-25