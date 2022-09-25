Jimmy Hager ran for a 4-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to give St. Louis Park a 33-28 victory over host Benilde-St. Margaret's on Saturday.

The Orioles scored the final 20 points of the game to overcome a 15-point deficit in the third quarter.

Declan Gaines threw three touchdowns, including a 67-yard strike to Javaris Ellis late in the third quarter, to start the comeback for the Orioles. He connected with Stefano Giovannelli for touchdowns of 14 and 37 yards earlier in the game.

Tony Kruse returned an interception 53 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter that got the Orioles to within an extra point of tying the score. The Orioles were unsuccessful on both two-point tries in the second half.

Red Knights junior quarterback Nirvaan Yogarajah threw three touchdown passes — one each to Jack Shull, Luke Guggenberger and Khalif Brown — and also ran for a score.

St. Paul Highland Park 17, St. Paul Central 14: The Scots scored 17 unanswered points in the second half to defeat the host Minutemen.

Monaire Vaughn threw touchdown passes to James Somerville and Ishmael Powell in the fourth quarter to give the Scots their first lead of the game. Mia Azocar got the Scots on the board with a 20-yard field goal in the third quarter.

The Minutemen jumped out to an early lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by Cole Fee. Lavontae Cox extended the lead to 14-0 with a 6-yard TD run in the third quarter.