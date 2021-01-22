Another round of winter is about to smack the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota on Saturday with a storm that is expected to dump a significant amount of snow.

A winter storm watch has been posted for several counties along the Minnesota River and in the south central part of the state. Between 4 and 7 inches of snow could fall in cities such as Redwood Falls, New Ulm, Mankato and east to Owatonna from Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night, the National Weather Service said.

A winter weather advisory covering southwestern Minnesota goes into effect at 9 a.m. Saturday and lasts until midnight. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall in places such as Marshall and Worthington and counties along the South Dakota border, the National Weather Service said.

No watches or warnings have been issued for the Twin Cities, yet, but the "chance of precipitation is 100%" that snow will arrive starting Saturday afternoon, according to the weather services' latest forecast. By the time the storm subsides on Sunday morning, the metro could see 4 to 6 inches of snow, the weather service said.

Cities such as Red Wing, St. Cloud, Rochester, Albert Lea and Willmar in Minnesota and Eau Claire and La Crosse in Wisconsin are in line to receive 3 to 5 inches, the weather service said.

"Travel impacts are likely from the snow, but they are not expected to be severe considering the light winds and timing of the snowfall," the weather service said.

Winds will be around 10 mph, far calmer than Thursday, when gusts over 30 mph were reported as a cold front moved across the state.

Temperatures on Friday morning sank to 3 degrees at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, one of the coldest readings of the month. The mercury at the airport has yet to slip below zero in January, which often is the coldest month of the year.

But Friday's high temperature of 14 degrees will be the coldest of the month. The previous lowest high temperature was 18 degrees on Monday. High temperatures in this balmy January have been above freezing 12 times, with the warmest 39 degrees on Jan. 13.

A sunny and calm period of weather is on tap for next week with high temperatures in the teens early in the week, moderating to the upper 20s by Thursday, the weather service said.

