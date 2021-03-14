IMPACT PLAYER
Carmelo Anthony, Portland
The veteran forward was a force off the bench with 26 points on 8-for-14 shooting. He made all eight of his free throws.
BY THE NUMBERS
60 Bench points for the Wolves, led by 17 from Jaylen Nowell.
8 Turnovers for Portland.
22 Points off 18 Wolves turnovers for the Trail Blazers.
Chris Hine
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Scoggins: Fans, Williams Arena are a part of Gophers men's basketball coach's challenges
Four Division I coaches offered their thoughts on the difficulties for Richard Pitino or any potential successor.
Sports
Good seats available: Evaluating the state of fandom in Minnesota
With spectator sports soon to be that again in our state, where are we as fans? A Star Tribune questionnaire answered by more than 1,500 fans gave us some insights.
Colleges
Indiana welcomes you: A look at this year's unusual NCAA men's basketball tournament
A different March Madness awaits, with the entire 2021 Big Dance enclosed in Indianapolis and surrounding communities.
Sports
Westbrook leads Washington against Milwaukee after 42-point outing
Milwaukee Bucks (24-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (14-23, 13th in the Eastern Conference)
Sports
Minnesota hosts Portland on home skid
Portland Trail Blazers (22-15, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (8-30, 15th in the Western Conference)