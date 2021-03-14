IMPACT PLAYER

Carmelo Anthony, Portland

The veteran forward was a force off the bench with 26 points on 8-for-14 shooting. He made all eight of his free throws.

BY THE NUMBERS

60 Bench points for the Wolves, led by 17 from Jaylen Nowell.

8 Turnovers for Portland.

22 Points off 18 Wolves turnovers for the Trail Blazers.

Chris Hine