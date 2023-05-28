HIGH SCHOOLS
BASeball
CLASS 4A
Section 6
• Armstrong 10, St. Louis Park 0
• Edina 7, Mpls. Washburn 6
• Mpls. Southwest 2, Hopkins 0
• Wayzata 8, Mpls. South 5
CLASS 3A
Section 1
• Byron 4, Kasson-Mantorville 2
• Northfield 8, Faribault 0
• Red Wing 4, Winona 3
• Stewartville 3, Austin 0
Section 3
• Bloom. Kennedy 9, Simley 0
• Holy Angels 1, St. Paul Highland Park 0
• St. Thomas Academy 10, Richfield 7
• Two Rivers 9, South St. Paul 2
CLASS 2A
Section 1
• Cannon Falls 8, Winona Cotter 5
• Dover-Eyota 5, Pine Island 4
• La Crescent-Hokah 6, Chatfield 5
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 5, Plainview-E-M 1
Section 3
• Fairmont 15, Windom 0
• Luverne 13, Pipestone 3
• Luverne 10, St. James 0
• Montevideo 9, Atwater-C-GC 0
• Montevideo 4, New London-Spicer 2
• Morris/C-A 2, Minnewaska Area 0
• New London-Spicer 13, West Central 0
• Paynesville 6, Morris/C-A 3
• St. James 4, Redwood Valley 3
• Windom 5, Jackson County Central 1
CLASS 1A
Section 1
• Fillmore Central 16, Rushford-Peterson 5
• Hayfield 9, Fillmore Central 6
• Lyle/Pacelli 21, Spring Grove 8
• Southland 10, Rushford-Peterson 4
• Spring Grove 7, Mabel-Canton 5
• United So. Central 4, Mabel-Canton 3
Section 3
• Central Minn. Chr. 11, Dawson-Boyd 10
• Cent. Minn. Chr. 11, Renville Co. West 0
• Dawson-Boyd 2, MACCRAY 1
• Edgerton/SWMC 4, Wabasso 2
• Lakeview 6, Lac qui Parle Valley 0
• Murray County Central 7, RRC/WWG 0
• Russell-T-R 3, Adrian/Ellsworth 2
• Russell-T-R 12, Edgerton/SWMC 2
• Tracy-M-B 8, Minneota 7
• Tracy-M-B 8, Murray Co. Central 7
• Yellow Medicine East 20, Canby 1
• Yellow Medicine East 21, Lakeview 0
SOFTBALL
CLASS 4A
Section 7
• Andover 4, Blaine 0
• Anoka 10, Coon Rapids 0
• Blaine 11, Cambridge-Isanti 1
• Coon Rapids 17, Duluth East 8
• Forest Lake 10, Anoka 2
• Forest Lake 7, Andover 0
CLASS 3A
Section 2
• Mankato East 14, Mankato West 3
• Marshall 7, Jordan 4
• New Prague 4, St. Peter 1
• New Prague 2, Marshall 1
Section 7
• Chisago Lakes 4, Cloquet 3
• Grand Rapids 11, Duluth Denfeld 4
• Grand Rapids 12, Cloquet 4
• Hermantown 6, Hibbing 5
• North Branch 3, Hermantown 0
CLASS 2A
Section 2
• Belle Plaine 6, Lake Crystal-WM 5
• Fairmont 4, Belle Plaine 1
• Lake Crystal-WM 6, Tri-City United 2
• LeSueur-Henderson 2, Fairmont 1
• Le Sueur-Henderson 9, New Ulm 4
• New Ulm 4, St. James 2
• St. James 6, Medford 0
Section 3
• Dassel-Cokato 5, Luverne 4
• Luverne 9, Litchfield 5
• Morris/C-A 5, Windom 4
• Pipestone Area 4, Dassel-Cokato 1
• Jackson Co. Central 5, Morris/C-A 4
• Windom 10, West Central Area 0
CLASS 1A
Section 2
• Cleveland 7, Nicollet 5
• Martin Co. West 7, Mt. Lake/Comfrey 3
• New Ulm Cathedral 5, Sleepy Eye 2
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 16, Springfield 6
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 6, New Ulm Cath. 4
Section 3
• Edgerton/SWMC 1, Yellow Med. East 0
• Kerkhoven-M-S 13, Wabasso 12
• Murray Co. Cent. 16, LqP Valley 6
• Russell-T-R 2, Benson 1
• Russell-T-R 1, Yellow Medicine East 0
• Wabasso 17, Murray Co. Central 0