saturday
BASeball
LAKE
• Eden Prairie 5, Wayzata 2
METRO WEST
• Chanhassen 2, Chaska 1
TRI-METRO
• DeLaSalle 2, Bloom. Kennedy 0
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-Derham Hall 6, Stillwater 1
WRIGHT COUNTY
• SW Christian 3, Litchfield 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Duluth Marshall 10-9, Breck 1-3
• Eagle Ridge/UC 11, St. Croix Prep 6
• Elk River 18, Little Falls 0
• Grand Rapids 7, Minnetonka 2
• Grand Rapids 8, Totino-Grace 1
• Mahtomedi 7, Rocori 1
• Maple Grove 3, Owatonna 0
• Minnetonka 4, Totino-Grace 2
• Mpls. Roosevelt 11, St.P. Como Park 1
• Mpls. Southwest 4, St. Cloud 0
• North Branch 2, Duluth Denfeld 0
• Nova Classical 5, LMAC 3
• Sartell-St. Stephen 6, Champlin Park 3
• Shakopee 14, New Prague 1
• St. Agnes 11, St. Paul Academy 4
• St. Anthony 3, Aitkin 2
• St. Louis Park 5, Eau Claire Regis (Wis.) 2
• Trinity 8, PACT 5
MINNESOTA
• Crosby-Ironton 7-5, Two Harbors 1-3
• Duluth East 6, New Ulm 2
• East Grand Forks 6, Red Lake County 0
• Eden Valley-Watkins 12-12, Maple Lake 2-5
• Edgerton/SWMC 10, Lakeview 6
• Hillsboro (N.D.) 11, Thief River Falls 5
• Redwood Valley 15, Madelia 5
• Roch. Lourdes 5, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1
• Springfield 4, Madelia 0
• Springfield 7, Redwood Valley 1
• Stewartville 7, Austin 3
lacrosse • BOYS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Duluth 16, Hopkins/StLP 6
• SW Christian/Jordan 8, Minneapolis 7
• St. Paul/Two Rivers 15, Breck 2
lacrosse • GIRLS
TRI-METRO
• Bloom. Kennedy 20, Minneapolis 3
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Hopkins 11, Moorhead 8
• Minnetonka 16, Lakeville North 8
• New Prague 8, Rochester Century 7
• Shakopee 11, Hutchinson 7
• Simley 14, Apple Valley/Burnsville 3
• St. Croix Prep 12, Mounds View 9
MINNESOTA
• Duluth 14, Rocori 1
SOFTBALL
SUBURBAN EAST
• East Ridge 2, Roseville 1
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Glencoe-SL 5, Watertown-Mayer 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Breck 18, Cristo Rey Jesuit 3
• Breck 16, Brooklyn Center 4
• Champlin Park 13, Duluth East 0
• Champlin Park 11, Irondale 1
• Cloquet 5, Coon Rapids 1
• Elk River 8, Holy Angels 7
• Glencoe-Silver Lake 22, Gibbon-F-W 0
• Glencoe-SL 21, St. Clair/Loyola 0
• Hopkins 1, Anoka 0
• Lake Crystal-WM 11, St. Croix Prep 1
• Lakeville North 10, Rochester Mayo 6
• New Richland-H-E-G 17, St. Croix Prep 0
• Northfield 10, Esko 1
• Orono 8, Rocori 5
• Orono 6, Spring Lake Park 2
• Osseo 11, Duluth Denfeld 1
• Randolph 15, St. Paul Central 0
• Spectrum 12, Kimball Area 0
• Spring Lake Park 7, Cloquet 4
• Spring Lake Park 5, Hibbing 4
• St. Anthony 7, Randolph 1
• St. Anthony 5, St. Paul Central 5
• St. Charles 10, Minnehaha Academy 0
• Stillwater 5, North St. Paul 4
• Watertown-Mayer 1, LC-WM 0
• Wayzata 7, Bloom. Kennedy 2
MINNESOTA
• Adrian/Ellsworth 4-5, MACCRAY 1-2
• Badger/G-MR 17, Indus 2
• Dilworth-G-F 5, Pequot Lakes 0
• Dilworth-G-F 15, Pine River-Backus 0
• Granstburg (Wis.) 6, Hermantown 5
• Greenway/N-K 19, Int. Falls 3
• Hayfield 4, St. Clair/Loyola 2
• Kindred (N.D.) 12, Blackduck 2
• Kindred (N.D.) 10, NCE/UH 0
• Lake Crystal-WM 13, St. Clair/Loyola 0
• Maple Lake 11, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
• Marshall 13, Waseca 0
• NCE/UH 9, Blackduck 6
• NCE/UH 9, Crookston 2
• Hayfield 11, Gibbon-F-W 1
• Nevis 4, Crosby-Ironton 2
• Pequot Lakes 16, Frazee 0
• Pine River-Backus 17, Sebeka 2
• Proctor 12, Maple Lake 1
• Rock Ridge 14, Greenway/N-K 13
• Rock Ridge 18, Int. Falls 2
• Rocori 15, Cloquet 7
• Roseau 5, Pine River-Backus 1
• Scared Heart 2, Red Lake Falls 1
• Thief River Falls 9, Maple Lake 5
• Zumbrota-Maz. 9, Grantsburg (Wis.) 1
TENNIS • BOYS
LAKE
• Minnetonka 6, Eden Prairie 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Minnetonka 7, Roch. Lourdes 0
FRIDAY
track and field • BOYS
COON RAPIDS INVITE
• Coon Rapids 227, Duluth East 146, Nova Classical 83, Forest Lake 51, Columbia Heights 28, St. Paul Johnson 14
FAIRMONT SENTINEL RELAYS
Class AA
• Fairmont 130, Jackson County Central 99, Hutchinson 83, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet 79, St. James 71, Blue Earth Area 52, Minneapolis South 42.
Class 1A
• Mountain Lake/Comfrey 107, River Valley 80, HL-O/Fulda 70, St. Clair 69, North Union (Iowa) 67, Fairmont JV 59, Martin County West 52, M/T/GHEC/ML 51
WAYZATA RELAYS
• Wayzata 282.5, Mounds View 127, Minnetonka 116.5, Woodbury 92, Moorhead 88, Brainerd 68, Annandale 49, Minneapolis Southwest 28
track and field • GIRLS
COON RAPIDS INVITE
• Forest Lake 220, Duluth East 123, Coon Rapids 107, Columbia Heights 63, St. Paul Johnson 19, Nova Classical 17
FAIRMONT SENTINEL RELAYS
Class AA
• Fairmont and Jackson County Central 152, Minneapolis South 77, Hutchinson 57, Blue Earth Area 50, St. James 36, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet 15.
Class A
• River Valley 129, Fairmont JV 91, North Union (Iowa) 81, St. Clair 69, Mountain Lake/Comfrey 66, Martin County West 58, HL-O/Fulda 40, M/T/GHEC/ML 20
WAYZATA RELAYS
• Wayzata 211, Minnetonka 188.5, Roseville 110.5, Brainerd 107, Mounds View 61, Moorhead 60, White Bear Lake 38, Woodbury 25, Annandale 14