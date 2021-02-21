Ty Pelton-Byce's second goal, with 27 seconds left in the third period, gave Wisconsin a 5-5 tie with visiting Notre Dame on Saturday. After overtime, the Irish won the shootout.

Cole Caufield had his 18th goal for the Badgers (15-8-1, 13-6-1 Big Ten). Alex Steeves scored twice for the Irish (10-12-2, 8-10-2).

No. 7 Michigan 6, Ohio State 0: Thomas Bordeleau had two goals for the Wolverines (12-8, 10-8) against the host Buckeyes (6-15-1, 6-14).

NCHC

No. 2 North Dakota 7, No. 9 Omaha 1: The Fighting Hawks (17-4-1 overall/NCHC) routed the visiting Mavericks (13-8-1) to clinch the Penrose Cup, which goes to the conference regular-season champion.

No. 6 St. Cloud State 4, Colorado College 0: Easton Brodzinski scored twice and David Hrenak made 23 stops for the Huskies (14-8).

WCHA

MSU Mankato 5, Ferris State 1: The visiting Mavericks (15-2-1, 12-0 WCHA) stayed unbeaten in the conference.

Bemidji State 2, No. 18 Michigan Tech 1: Alex Ierullo and Ross Armour scored goals and Zach Driscoll stopped 33 shots for the Beavers (9-6-3, 4-3-1 WCHA) in a road win.

