Ohio State scored four goals in the third period, including three in just over two minutes early, to beat Michigan State 5-1 on Saturday in men's college hockey. CJ Regula got the first goal in that outburst at 3 minutes, 27 seconds, to put the Buckeyes (5-9-1, 5-8 Big Ten) ahead 2-1.

Tate Singleton and Patrick Guzzo had the next two goals. Tommy Nappier made 21 stops for Ohio State, Drew DeRidder 53 for the Spartans (5-8-2, 4-8-1).

NCHC

No. 6 St. Cloud State 8, Miami (Ohio) 2: Nolan Walker, a junior forward from Anchorage, Alaska, scored four goals as the Huskies (11-6 overall/NCHC) routed the visiting RedHawks (4-10-2). Two of his goals came on power plays. He entered the day with three goals.

No. 3 North Dakota 4, Colorado College 1: Shane Pinto and Jordan Kawaguchi each had a goal and as assist as the host Fighting Hawks (11-3-1) beat the Tigers (3-10-2). Adam Scheel made 18 stops for UND. Dominic Basse stopped 36 shots for Colorado College.

No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 5, Western Michigan 1: Jackson Cates had a natural hat trick with three goals in the third period as the host Bulldogs (7-5-2) pulled away from the Broncos (5-9-3). Cates, a junior forward from Stillwater, had power-play goals at 5:48 and 11:22 and got his third at 13:46.

WCHA

No. 2 MSU Mankato 4, Ferris State 0: Reggie Lutz had a power-play goal and two assists and Dryden McKay 11 saves in his sixth shutout this season for the host Mavericks (8-1-1, 5-0 WCHA) beat the Bulldogs (1-9, 0-4).

