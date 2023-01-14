Sartell Police Chief Jim Hughes announced he will be retiring in March after serving the central Minnesota city for more than three decades.

Before starting in Sartell, Hughes was a patrol officer in Kasson and interim chief in Claremont. He started with the Sartell Police Department in 1991 and served as field training officer, sergeant and lieutenant before being named chief 19 years ago.

Hughes said he's proud of the department's commitment to the community via outreach programs and the often-unseen interactions with residents, such as helping shovel walkways or coordinate donations for those in need.

During Hughes' tenure, the city built a new $13.1 million public safety facility, which opened in August 2021. The building houses the police and fire departments, as well as what Hughes said he believed to be the only safe room at a Minnesota police station. The room allows crime victims or those worried about being followed to access a secure space while they wait for an officer no matter what time of day.

The city's Police Department faced criticism in 2021 after putting "Thin Blue Line" flag decals on squad cars. The symbol became controversial after a version of the flag was carried at the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The department replaced the decals with new ones that state "Remembering our fallen; In valor there is hope."

Hughes' announcement comes just months after other notable policing changes in the area: St. Cloud's former police chief, Blair Anderson, retired in November and Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud announced last fall he will retire in May.