Sarah Glover, who served two terms as president for the National Association of Black Journalists, has been named managing editor for the MPR newsroom.

Glover had been serving as manager of social media strategy for NBC owned TV stations. She previously spent more than a decade at the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Philadelphia Daily News as a staff photographer.

"I grew up in a household where public media was ever present and it influenced the person I am today," Glover said in a statement Monday. "I'm fortunate that I can help shape the news products that will speak to a new generation of MPR listeners and digital audiences. I look forward to working with MPR's talented journalists to build bridges and cover the state of Minnesota with authenticity and zeal."

Glover, who was NABJ president from 2014 to 2019, will lead a team of more than 40 journalists.

Neal Justin • 612-673-7431

@nealjustin