Minnesota Aurora FC, the new local women's soccer franchise, announced Monday that it has signed famed Vanderbilt soccer goalkeeper and football placekicker Sarah Fuller.

Fuller, 22, made national headlines last fall when she kicked an extra point for Vanderbilt, becoming the first woman to score a point in a Power Five football game.

She went 8-3-0 in goal for Commodores last season with a 1.02 goals against average, which is 10th best in Vanderbilt history.

"Sarah is a fantastic player and an even better person," Aurora coach Nicole Lukic said in the team's Twitter announcement. "Having a leader like Sarah that has broken down barriers is a perfect fit for us."

The Aurora, which is community owned by more than 3,000 investors, will begin play in the professional/amateur USL W League this May.

A Texas native, Fuller tweeted: "Now y'all Minnesotans need to help this Texan out with some taco recommendations." She added: "I'm so excited to be apart of this team. Couldn't have been a better fit!"