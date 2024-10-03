Saoirse Ronan felt happy and settled. That's why she could play an alcoholic in 'The Outrun'

''I've never explored that before with a character to get that cruel and just genuinely mean,'' Ronan said. ''But you really have to kind of go, OK, I'm doing this for the sake of authenticity and honoring Amy's life. In a way, it felt more respectful to the people who were affected by Amy's illness. Because the cruelty and the meanness and the ugliness that comes out...I've experienced myself. It's incredibly painful. If we were going to do this story and their experience justice, we needed to show all of that.''