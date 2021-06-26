It's "Friends" Day at Target Field, the scoreboard informs us, a sitcom-themed promotion that seems appropriate on a day when a native Minnesotan is scheduled to take the mound against his boyhood favorites. Dozens of Mound View Mustangs fans are expected in the crowd today to watch Sam Hentges, Class of 2014, pitch for Cleveland.

That is, if the game is played. Rain is in the forecast for much of the afternoon, and while they would like to get the game in, the Twins are also a little short on pitching at the moment, so putting games off is not the worst thing they could do. The Twins used nothing but relief pitchers in Friday's 8-7 victory, and while Michael Pineda threw a couple of simulated innings on the field around 11 a.m. today, he's going to make a start for the St. Paul Saints before returning to the rotation.

If the game is rained out, it would be made up when Cleveland returns in September, not tomorrow, Rocco Baldelli said, a clear hint that the teams have already explored the possibility.

If it's played, Miguel Sano will be in the starting lineup for the first time since Tuesday. With players getting healthy and the presence of left-handed rookies Trevor Larnach and Alex Kirilloff, it's getting harder, Baldelli said, to get everybody playing time.

"Miggy is going to get his opportunities and at-bats. We've talked with him about just staying focused, being ready and going out there and doing a good job when we call his name," Baldelli said of Sano, who has 14 homers but only a .193 batting average and .273 on-base percentage. "He understands. No one is pumped up about not playing every day. But he understands the situation, and he'll be ready to go."

Here are the lineups for today's scheduled 1:10 p.m. start:

CLEVELAND

Hernandez DH

A. Rosario SS

Ramirez 3B

E. Rosario LF

Bradley 1B

Naylor RF

Clement 2B

Zimmer CF

Rivera C

Hentges LHP

TWINS

Polanco 2B

Donaldson 3B

Cruz DH

Larnach RF

Jeffers C

Sanó 1B

Arraez LF

Celestino CF

Simmons SS

Maeda RHP